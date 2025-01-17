'Deva is a Piece of My Heart', Shahid Kapoor talks about his next

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) The enchanting trailer of Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's "Deva" has added to the excitement for the film, leaving the fans wanting more. Speaking during the trailer launch event, Shahid Kapoor shared his experience about stepping into the role of Dev Ambre.

Describing the film as deeply personal, the actor revealed, “Deva is a piece of my heart,” he said. “For many years, people were telling me to do a massy film, something that resonates with the masses. For me, this is the next step in my journey. It’s been one of the most challenging films of my career. There’s so much in Dev’s character that I don’t want to reveal just yet—you’ll have to watch it on January 31.”

Shahid Kapoor also spoke about Saif Ali Khan's horrific stabbing incident during the trailer launch. Wishing him a speedy recovery, Shahid Kapoor said, "All of us from the fraternity are extremely concerned. We hope that Saif's health gets better. We hope that he is feeling better. We are very shocked about what happened. It is a very difficult thing to absorb that something like this can take place in Mumbai. I am sure, the police are trying their best. Usually, things like this do not happen. Mumbai is an extremely safe place. We proudly say that even if your family member is outside at 2 or 3 am they are safe."

Shahid Kapoor will essay the role of a brilliant yet stubborn police officer in his next.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, "Deva" has been bankrolled by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films. Shahid Kapoor will be accompanied by Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, along with Pavail Gulatie, Pravessh Rana, and Kubbra Sait in crucial roles.

While Amit Roy is a part of the team as the cinematographer, A. Sreekar has looked after the editing.

"Deva" will be out in the cinema hall on 31st January 2025.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.