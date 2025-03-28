Denial of justice to RG Kar victim made protests against Bengal CM in UK inevitable: Protesting doc

Kolkata, March 28 (IANS) Protests by a group of Indians in England, against West Bengal Chief Minister over the handling of the R.G. Kar rape and murder case, were termed “inevitable” on Friday by a junior doctor who led the protest movement in the state over the issue.

The protest during Mamata Banerjee’s speech at Kellogg College, which is affiliated to Oxford University, was mainly led by the UK unit of the CPI(M)’s student wing, the Students Federation of India (SFI).

Dr Aniket Mahato, one of the leading faces of the movement by the medical fraternity in the state against the rape and murder of a junior woman doctor, said the protests were “inevitable” as the victim is yet to get justice.

Giving his reactions to mediapersons, Dr Mahato said that unless Abhaya (the name given to the victim) and her family members get justice, such protests are inevitable not only in West Bengal and India but anywhere in the world.

“People globally will stand by the victim and her family. People worldwide have expressed solidarity with our movement on this issue since the beginning. Since the beginning ‘Justice for Abhaya’ had been our only demand and slogan,” Mahato said.

He also said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is continuing with its investigation into the tragedy, should take note of the protests in England and understand the public pulse worldwide.

“The investigating officials of the CBI should reach the truth and identify the real masterminds behind the tragedy. The CBI should identify those who planned and were responsible for the evidence tampering and altering. Only then Abhaya and her family will get justice,” said Mahato, who is himself a junior doctor attached to R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital.

Incidentally, the CBI will submit the case diary to the Calcutta High Court’s single-judge Bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, where a fresh hearing in the matter started earlier this week following a clearance from the Supreme Court.

This will be the second day of the fresh hearing at Justice Ghosh’s Bench and all eyes will be on the proceedings to see whether the CBI counsel gives some clarification on the question asked by the court during the previous hearing -- whether it was a case of “rape” or “gang-rape.”

On the first day of the fresh hearing on March 24, Justice Ghosh also directed the CBI to give some clarification on whether the second round of investigation was about just “evidence tampering and altering”, or whether there were more accused in the main crime of rape and murder other than the already convicted civic volunteer, Sanjay Roy.

