Delhi HC seeks ED's response on liquor bizman's bail plea in excise policy case

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s response on liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru's plea seeking bail on medical grounds in the money-laundering case pertaining to the now-scrapped liquor excise policy.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma asked the ED to submit a status report and a verification report regarding Mahendru's health claims.

Mahendru must appear in court on May 1 while on interim bail that was already granted by a trial court on medical grounds. He has requested regular bail as well as an extension of the interim bail of at least 12 weeks, claiming that his surgery is scheduled for May 5 and that he needs to get post-surgery care.

His lawyer claimed that the trial court later prolonged the businessman's interim bail, which had been granted on February 28 and the accused is still in poor health and that he has placed on record the most recent medical documents.

On February 28, the court had granted interim bail to Mahendru on medical grounds for a period of 30 days after he claimed he was suffering from various ailments.

Later, on March 29, the trial court had extended Mahendru's interim bail.

Earlier this month, the court had again extended the interim bail granted to Mahendru for a period of seven days while adjourning the matter due to the ongoing protest by advocates.

The ED had earlier alleged that Mahendru is the kingpin and the focal point around which the entire criminal conspiracy developed and he was essential to the cartel's establishment and ensuring the repayment of the kickback amounts.

Mahendru has been chargesheeted by both the investigating agencies

