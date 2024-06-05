Delhi HC directs Centre to decide AAP's temporary office request within 6 weeks

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Central government to resolve the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) representation for temporary accommodation within six weeks.

This decision comes as AAP faces the deadline to vacate its current party office at Rouse Avenue by June 15.

Justice Subramonium Prasad ruled that AAP does not have the right to claim a housing unit on Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg, which is currently occupied by one of its ministers, as its temporary office. However, the court recognised AAP's entitlement to a unit from the general pool of government housing and dismissed the argument of pressure or non-availability as reasons for rejecting AAP's plea.

Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra, representing AAP, argued that as a recognised national party, AAP is entitled to a temporary office space until permanent land is allotted for constructing their office.

He noted that one of AAP’s ministers was willing to relinquish his unit on DDU Marg in favour of the party.

In addition to the temporary office space request, the court has scheduled a hearing on July 15 for AAP’s petition seeking a directive for the Union government to allot suitable land for the construction of its offices.

This plea stresses the need for the land to be centrally located and free from encumbrances and encroachments to facilitate immediate construction.

The court disposed of AAP's plea which sought an order directing the Union government to provide a housing unit from the General Pool for office use upon payment of a license fee.

This arrangement would serve as a temporary solution until AAP can construct permanent office premises.

