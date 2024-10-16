Delhi govt ends NOC requirement for power connection in unauthorised colonies; BJP calls it 'half-truth'

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) The Delhi government has announced that obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) is no longer required for installing electricity meters in unauthorised colonies, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said at a press conference on Wednesday.

The move aims to curb bribery and streamline the process for residents who previously faced delays due to corruption.

"Earlier, those who paid bribes got electricity connections, while those who didn't were left without power," Atishi said.

"We have issued orders to ensure that no one in these areas faces further issues. The NOC process often involved unnecessary delays, with people forced to bribe officials. They had to run from pillar to post to get the NOC," she added.

Atishi further said that several residents from unauthorised colonies had complained to her regarding the electricity connection.

There are as many as 1,731 illegal colonies in Delhi, according to the Chief Minister, where now there is no need to get the NOC for electricity connection.

Atishi accused the DDA of creating trouble for the people and said that the Delhi government would not let anyone in unauthorised colonies be troubled.

However, this announcement has sparked criticism from the opposition. Vijender Gupta, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, dismissed the move as misleading.

"Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's press conference was full of half-truths. The NOC requirement was already removed by the Lt Governor on October 1 after public demand. People have been getting electricity connections since then, and this announcement is just an attempt by the AAP government to falsely claim credit," he said.

Gupta further emphasised that the NOC was linked to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and had already been abolished, making the current announcement redundant.

Unauthorised colonies are those where people live but the government has not officially approved the land for residential use. These areas often lack proper infrastructure and services.

