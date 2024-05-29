Delhi court issues production warrants for Kavitha, others in excise policy case

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) A court here on Wednesday issued production warrants for Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha and co-accused Chanpreet Singh in connection with the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) money laundering probe in the case related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja took cognizance of the sixth supplementary charge sheet filed by the ED, stating that there was sufficient material to proceed against the accused.

The court directed Kavitha and Singh, currently in judicial custody, to be physically produced before the court.

Moreover, the court issued summons to the other accused - Arvind Singh, Damodar Sharma, and Prince Kumar - who were not arrested but were named in the charge sheet.

The probe agency had filed the sixth supplementary charge sheet on May 10, detailing further evidence and allegations against the accused in the case.

Official sources had said that the prosecution complaint has been filed under Sections 45 and 44 (1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and runs over 220 pages.

A total of 18 people have been arrested in the case so far, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Delhi CM Manish Sisodia, several AAP leaders, Kavitha, and others.

