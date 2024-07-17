Defender Hardik Bhatt returns to Mumbai City FC on a one-year contract

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Mumbai City FC have confirmed the signing of defender Hardik Bhatt on a one-year contract until the end of the 2024-25 season. The 27-year-old returns to the Islanders from Rajasthan United after a loan stint earlier, in the second half of the 2022-23 season.

Born and raised in Mumbai, Hardik is a versatile right-footed full-back. He began his professional career with ARA FC in Ahmedabad in 2019. Since then, he has played for Bengaluru United, Hyderya Sports, and Rajasthan United before joining Mumbai City FC in January 2023.

"I am delighted to be back with Mumbai City FC. The club holds a special place in my heart, and I am honoured to wear the jersey again. It's a privilege to be part of a team that consistently raises the bar by winning titles, and I am looking forward to contributing to the team's success in the upcoming season," said Hardik to the Mumbai City FC media team.

Hardik made four appearances for the Islanders during the 2022-23 season, representing the club in both the Indian Super League and the Super Cup. He was also part of the squad that won the ISL League Winners’ Shield in 2023.

After the end of the 2022-23 season, he returned to Rajasthan United, where he played 14 games in the I-League last 2023-24 season, providing two assists and helping the team stay in the league.

Overall, Hardik has played 47 games across domestic tournaments in India, scoring two goals and registering two assists.

"We are excited to have Hardik back with the club. He is a Mumbai native who has been with us before, and he is committed to improving his game and helping us move forward," said head coach Peter Kratky.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.