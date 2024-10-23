Decision to axe hockey from CWG is sad news, says India forward Mandeep Singh

New Delhi Oct 23 (IANS) The Indian men's hockey team forward Mandeep Singh called the decision to exclude hockey from the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow ‘sad news’ for Indian hockey. “It was a major hockey tournament for us and it's sad news for the sport but it is what it is so we will focus on the World Cup and the Asian Games,” Mandeep Singh told IANS.

In a major blow to India's medal hopes in the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, the organisers have dropped hockey, cricket, wrestling, badminton, squash, and table tennis among others from the sports programme for the coming edition.

Mandeep is a part of the squad that is playing a two-game bilateral series against Germany in New Delhi. The first test, also the first game being played at the iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in 11 years, saw Germany register victory through first-half goals by Henrik Mertgens (4’) and Lukas Windfeder (30’).

“Hockey is a sport where goals can come at any time, so after the first goal we all believed we could have scored and should have scored a field goal because we played well and created chances,” he added when asked his thoughts on the game.

Despite what the scoreline suggested, India held their fair share of opportunities in the game, barring the eight penalty corners and missed penalty stroke, India were not clinical with their attempts and hence had to take the loss on the night.

India defender Jarmanpreet also weighed in on the side’s performance and acknowledged the significant backdrop the team was playing in.

“We played well, I think we lacked a little on the field in the starting. We will watch the match and work on it and come back strong. After 11 years we played in Delhi, fans came and supported us, please keep supporting Indian Hockey” Jarmanpreet told IANS.

