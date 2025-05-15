Death toll from tropical disease outbreak in northern Australia rises to 31

Sydney, May 15 (IANS) The death toll from an outbreak of a tropical disease linked to heavy rainfall and flooding in northern Australia has increased to 31.

According to the latest data from the health department in Queensland reported by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) on Wednesday, 31 people have died from melioidosis in the state in 2025.

It said that one person, from the coastal city of Townsville in tropical northern Queensland, died from melioidosis in the past week.

In the same period, there were four new reported cases; one in Townsville and three in the city of Cairns, further north. It takes the total number of reported cases in Queensland in 2025 to 221, an increase of 163 compared to the same point in 2024.

Townsville, Cairns and surrounding areas received record-breaking rainfall in February that caused widespread devastating flooding, Xinhua news agency reported.

Steven Donohue, director of the Townsville Public Health Unit, told the ABC that cases have slowed down significantly since the weather dried up and authorities believe the outbreak is "probably over."

"It is a pretty nasty disease, particularly when it happens to the sick and elderly. Deaths are not uncommon," he said.

Queensland Health previously advised people to be alert for symptoms, including a cough, fever and difficulty breathing, and to wear protective footwear, gloves and a mask when coming into contact with muddy water or soil and when using a hose or high-pressure cleaner.

Melioidosis is a rare tropical disease caused by bacteria commonly found in soil and water in Southeast Asia and northern Australia. After heavy rainfall it becomes airborne.

Melioidosis has a wide range of signs and symptoms. You usually develop symptoms of melioidosis within 1 to 4 weeks after you've been exposed to it. Some cases have developed symptoms months or years after exposure. The disease can affect one body system or affect the entire body. Because of these factors, melioidosis is hard to diagnose and may be mistaken for other diseases.

Sometimes the illness is just in one area (localised), and it may look like an ulcer or skin sore. You might have a fever, swelling, and muscle aches.

