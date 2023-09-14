CSP operator gunned down in Buxar, another injured

Patna, Sep 14 (IANS) A customer service point (CSP) operator was gunned down while another received gunshot injury during a robbery bid in Bihar's Buxar district on Thursday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Sonu Yadav (18), a CSP operator in Raghunathpur block of the district.

He along with Manoj Yadav were returning home in Dharauli when they were intercepted by two robbers. The robbers tried to snatch Sonu's bag which containing money, leading to a scuffle between them.

“The victims raised an alarm following which some local people rushed to the spot to help them. Seeing people approaching them, one of the attackers pulled out a gun and shot Sonu in his mouth. He also fired at Manoj on the leg before fleeing from the spot,” said Manish Kumar, SP of Buxar.

“The locals took the duo to the hospital in Raghunathpur, where Sonu succumbed to his injuries,” Kumar said.

Customer service point (CSP) is a place which is dedicated by a bank to offer help to customers. It also provides information to customers about the various services provided by the bank. These services include information about loans, credit cards, and other banking facilities in general. The CSP operators' jobs are normally outsourced.

