Yuzvendra Chahal Revealed What Attracted Him to Dhanashree Verma Before Sugar Daddy Jibe

After courting during the pandemic, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma were married in December 2020, and their union appeared to be the ideal fusion of cricket and ingenuity. As a young celebrity couple, they drew a lot of attention by posting peeks of their lives together on Instagram. But by 2022, warning indications were appearing: the pair unfollowed one another, removed their shared images, and separation rumors intensified.

A long time before sadness made news, Dhanashree Verma publicly complimented her husband's character. She talked sweetly about what drew her to Yuzvendra on a deeper level, his warmth and honesty, in a previous interview.

"What I love most about him is his decency," she said. Yuzi doesn't have any layers; you get what you see.

Their relationship was unlike any other celebrity romance. Yuzvendra first reached out to Dhanashree during the lockdown, drawing inspiration from her reels and TikTok dance videos. To pass the time, he sent her a message requesting dance lessons. She concurred. Later, he described how things changed.

"After seeing her dance on TikTok and several other reels, I had DMed her. Since I had nothing to do during lockdown, I asked her whether she offered classes. I was eager to get fresh knowledge. We began with online classes after I messaged her. For the first two months, we just discussed dancing. I didn't even flirt. We have simply discussed dance, and we are not even friends," he had disclosed.

Conversation became intimate over time. "How are you so happy, even during this lockdown?" I asked her. She then began discussing her life. That's when our discussions began. Her vibe appealed to me. I am a self-made guy, and she is a self-made lady. I mentioned her to my mother, saying that I liked this girl. I then told Dhanashree that I wanted to marry her, not just date her. I said that right away. I was certain."

The divorce was finalized at Mumbai's Bandra family court in March 2025 after being affirmed by mutual consent. Chahal allegedly agreed to pay Rs 4.75 crore in alimony. There were rumors that he had already paid out half of it.

