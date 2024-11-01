Virat Kohli Steals the Show with Iconic Bollywood Dance Move

Mumbai: Virat Kohli's infectious energy was on full display at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, as India took on New Zealand in the third Test. The cricket superstar couldn't resist busting a move to the classic Bollywood track 'My Name is Lakhan' from the 1988 hit film Ram Lakhan.

As the music played during a break in the game, Kohli seized the opportunity to entertain fans and teammates alike. His hilarious dance moves, caught on camera, quickly went viral on social media. The video showcased Kohli's lighthearted and playful side, bringing smiles to faces across the nation.

This week has been particularly memorable for Kohli. On Thursday, he was retained by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the next three IPL seasons, with a lucrative contract worth Rs 21 crore. This deal makes him the joint-second costliest retained player in the IPL 2025 retention list, alongside Nicholas Pooran of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Heinrich Klaasen tops the list, retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 23 crore.

Kohli's impromptu dance performance reminded fans of his charismatic personality and ability to connect with audiences beyond the cricket pitch. As one of India's most beloved sports icons, Kohli continues to captivate fans with his passion, talent, and infectious enthusiasm.

Watch: Virat Kohli's Unforgettable Dance Move

Catch the viral video of Kohli's iconic dance move and experience the joy and excitement for yourself!