RCB Star Yash Dayal Breaks Silence on Exploitation Charges, Files Complaint Against Woman

A woman from Ghaziabad filed a formal complaint against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bowler Yash Dayal for'sexual exploitation' under false pretenses of marriage, putting him in unanticipated hot water. Dayal, who just helped RCB win the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 championship, has spoken out about the situation and filed a complaint with the Prayagraj police, requesting that the woman be charged with a felony. The 27-year-old fast bowler has requested that a case be filed against the woman at the Khuldabad police station.

The left-arm pacer also admitted to the Prayagraj police that he first connected with the woman on Instagram in 2021 and that they then began communicating. Even worse, according to Yash Dayal, the woman promised to pay back the lakhs of rupees she borrowed from him under the guise of medical treatment for her and her family, but she hasn't done so as of yet.

Additionally, he has asserted that she frequently took out loans from him to shop. The cricket player claims to have proof for these assertions. Dayal added that he decided to take legal action against the woman after finding out that she had lodged a complaint against him with the Ghaziabad police. Yash Dayal has also called for a formal complaint to be filed against the woman, two members of her family, and numerous others in a three-page complaint.

According to a senior police source, the woman filed a formal complaint against Dayal, 27, at the Indirapuram police station on Sunday under BNS Section 69, which deals with sexual intercourse by fraudulent methods, including a false promise of marriage. On June 21, a woman complained to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath via the IGRS (integrated grievance redressal system) that the cricket player she had been dating for five years had physically abused her. The complaint prompted action.