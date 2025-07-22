Ahmed Daniyal: Stats, T20I Debut, 146 Kmph Ball, Wickets, Family Details, and More!

The second Twenty20 International between Pakistan and Bangladesh took place at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur on Tuesday, July 22. The Salman Ali Agha-led team made just one change to their starting lineup in a game that was crucial for the visitors: they substituted Ahmed Daniyal for Abrar Ahmed.

Ahmed Daniyal: Everything You Need to Know About Pakistani Pacer

The Men in Green gave Ahmed Daniyal, who will make his debut for his country, an opportunity. The 28-year-old seamer, the newest addition to Pakistan's long list of talented seamers, has fans interested. The 28-year-old Lahore native gained notoriety in 2021 after playing for the PSL's Lahore Qalandars. Daniyal's bowling ability won him a BBL contract after impressing commentators worldwide. In the BBL 2022, the right-arm seamer played for the Melbourne Renegades.

Daniyal has since participated in T20 competitions, but until the most recent Bangladesh tour, he was unable to establish himself with the national squad. Despite playing his first game in the current tournament, Daniyal was benched for the first Twenty20 International.

Daniyal became the 123rd player to represent the Men in Green in the match's shortest format as Pakistan squad manager Naveed Akram Cheema gave him his T20I cap prior to play beginning.

In terms of T20 statistics, Daniyal, 28, has participated in 20 matches and claimed 19 wickets. In addition, the Pakistani seamer established himself as a quick bowler by hitting 146 kmph in his opening over in international cricket. Regarding the current game, Ahmed Daniyal has already claimed a wicket and hit a strike in the opening over. Bangladesh, however, has only managed to score 133 in their 20 overs.

