Cricket fraternity hails India women for U19 Women’s T20 World Cup glory

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 2 (IANS) Gautam Gambhir, Mithali Raj, Pragyan Ojha, Rishabh Pant, and other cricketing stars sent their congratulatory messages for India's U19 Women’s team for clinching the 2025 U19 Women’s T20 World Cup title with a dominant nine-wicket victory over South Africa in the summit clash on Sunday.

With this emphatic win, India clinched their second successive triumph in the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, yet again showed the gulf that exists between them and teams of other nations at the U19 women’s level, as they also became the first side to win the title without losing any game.

Gambhir, the current head coach of the Indian men’s team, took to ‘X’ to express his admiration for the young champions. "Enthralling performance by our young guns! You’ve made the nation proud, girls!" he posted.

Former Indian women’s captain Mithali Raj hailed the team’s dominance throughout the tournament. "Unstoppable. Unmatched. Unbeaten. India didn’t just win the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup; they dominated it! A flawless campaign capped with a one-sided final win over South Africa.

"Congratulations to each and every one in the squad and support staff for this phenomenal achievement. We are extremely proud of you! A golden generation has arrived!” Mithali shared on X.

Star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, also praised the young champions, calling their victory an "incredible achievement."

“Congratulations to the Women’s U19 team on winning the T20 World Cup. An incredible achievement,” posted on X. Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan also lauded the team’s phenomenal success, saying, "India wins... congratulations to the women's India U19 team for winning the World Cup."

The final turned out to be a completely one-sided affair, after a stunning all-round performance from Gongadi Trisha. After being asked to field first, India’s bowlers ran riot, restricting South Africa to a paltry 82/9 in 20 overs.

Gongadi Trisha led the bowling attack, picking up three wickets for just 15 runs, while the left-arm spin trio of Parunika Sisodia, Aayushi Shukla and Vaishnavi Sharma picked up two wickets each while fast-bowler Shabnam Shakil took a scalp.

Vaishnavi’s tally of wickets now stands at 17, which also made her the top wicket-taker of the tournament.

In the chase, Trisha made 44 not out off 33 balls while Sanika Chalke slammed an unbeaten 26 off 22 deliveries to help India complete the chase in 11.2 overs to clinch the title yet again after winning it in 2023 in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

For her exceptional all-round performance throughout the tournament, Trisha was named the Player of the Tournament. She amassed 309 runs and picked up seven wickets, playing a crucial role in India's victorious campaign.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.