Crane collapse near Thai capital kills six, injures nine

Bangkok, Nov 29 (IANS) Six people were killed and nine others injured after a crane collapsed at a construction site near the Thai capital Bangkok on Friday, authorities said.

The accident occurred early on Friday when a launching gantry crane and concrete segments of an under-construction elevated expressway collapsed in central Thailand's Samut Sakhon province, a local public relations office reported.

In a social media post, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed her deepest condolences to the bereaved families, Xinhua news agency reported.

Paetongtarn said that the government would establish a committee to investigate the accident and closely monitor the work of private contractors to prevent similar accidents from reoccurring.

