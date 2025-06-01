Congress speaking like 'Pakistan mouthpiece': RLD MP Malook Nagar

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Rashtriya Lok Dal MP Malook Nagar on Sunday criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's statement on Operation Sindoor and dismissed the party as a "Pakistan mouthpiece" indulging in petty politics.

"Since April 22, all the questions you've asked are the same as the questions that Pakistanis ask," Malook told IANS.

"When you ask questions, it becomes breaking news in Pakistan and appears as headlines in their newspapers," he said.

The RLD leader said there was no scope for doubt in the minds of Congress leaders as Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had himself confirmed facts about the Operation.

"Now you have got all the answers. The Prime Minister of Pakistan has gone to various countries around the world, crying and complaining that they have destroyed our airstrips, damaged our facilities, and caused harm repeatedly..." he said.

Calling upon Congress leaders to keep the nation first and avoid indulging in petty politics, he said, "The Congress should not issue wild statements just because it is losing its political ground."

Nagar also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for Operation Sindoor and giving a free hand to the armed forces to hit terror hubs deep inside the enemy nation.

The RLD leader's attack on the Congress follows Kharge's remarks in the wake of Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan's statement on "aircraft loss" during the recent hostilities and rejecting Pakistan's claims of downing six Indian jets as "absolutely incorrect".

Kharge on Saturday had demanded that the Centre convene a special session of Parliament following General Chauhan's remarks in an interview in Singapore.

The Congress leader also called for a comprehensive independent review of India's defence preparedness, akin to the Kargil Review Committee.

General Chauhan had categorically dismissed Pakistan's claims in the interview, saying that the claims are "absolutely incorrect".

Meanwhile, previously, Air Marshal A.K. Bharti, Director General of Air Operations, had also stated, "Losses are a part of combat", while affirming that all Indian Air Force pilots had returned safely.

