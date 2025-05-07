Congress govt in Karnataka shares peace message post 'Operation Sindoor', deletes after facing backlash

Bengaluru, May 7 (IANS) The Congress-led Karnataka government, which shared a message calling for peace against the backdrop of 'Operation Sindoor', deleted it after facing backlash.

The Congress on X shared a quote by Mahatma Gandhi and a poster stating that peace is the strongest weapon of humankind.

However, the post was deleted within an hour after receiving criticism.

After facing backlash, Karnataka State Congress President and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar posted a message hailing the Indian Army for 'Operation Sindoor' and expressed solidarity with the Central government. His message was soon followed by a more elaborate one from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who praised the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces.

CM Siddaramaiah went on to declare that there is no place for terror on Indian soil.

In response to these messages from the CM and Dy CM, several users questioned the Congress party's earlier peace message, especially at a time when the Indian Army had launched an offensive against terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.

Users responded to the leaders' posts praising 'Operation Sindoor' by sharing screenshots of the now-deleted peace message and wrote comments such as, "Did you forget what you posted?", "Congress is mourning the death of terrorists", and "The Congress party has forgotten nationalism".

Other posts read, "If Pakistan is bombed, they think the bombs are dropped on them", "You are welcome to move to Pakistan", and "This is the same party that once demanded proof of the surgical strikes. Today, when the Indian Armed Forces are taking action against the enemy country, it posts a peace message for vote bank politics."

Several posts mocked the Congress party for its deleted peace message. "You put up a peace message and delete it after backlash - we like the fear in you," one user wrote. Others directly questioned the Congress leaders for praising the strike: "It seems you wanted peace."

