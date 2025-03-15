Cong veteran contradicts Rahul on claims of 'half of Gujarat’s party unit working for BJP'

Gandhinagar, March 15 (IANS) Dinsha Patel, former Union Minister and veteran Congress leader from Gujarat has contradicted Rahul Gandhi’s claims of some party leaders from the state unit, working as ‘agents’ of the BJP.

Dinsha Patel, in a special interaction with IANS, not just differed with Rahul’s direct charge at the Gujarat Congress unit but also sought to set the records straight.

"I do not agree with him because representatives from both parties are connected and associated with each other for many social welfare works. For projects like opening a dairy outlet or a bank, they collaborate their efforts towards this,” he opined.

Rahul’s remarks had created a flutter in political circles as he had asked the Gujarat Congress, during his two-day visit to the state, to get rid of BJP’s ‘sympathisers’ from the party unit for its revival.

Addressing the gathering of party’s workers, Rahul had asked them to hold the real and loyal supporters in high esteem and show the door to those, whose conduct and character raised doubts.

"There is a division in Gujarat leadership right from district, block president levels. There are two types of leaders. One set of leaders are standing with the people and for the people and in their hearts have the Congress ideology. The other set of leaders are not connecting with people and they are hand-in-gloves with the BJP,” he had said.

This was seen as LoP Rahul Gandhi’s clarion call to strengthen the party’s electoral machinery ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections in Gujarat, however, it left many local leaders displeased and miffed.

The former Union Minister also commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for building the Statue of Liberty and counted some of the affable qualifies that make him adorable to everyone.

“We respect, we appreciate, and we bow down before him for building the Statue of Unity. He is my friend. He maintains a good relationship with me, speaks well, and addresses me with respect. In that regard, everything is fine,” he said.

He also said that the importance given to the Statue of Liberty by the BJP was the good and right thing to do.

“Congress clearly missed on this count,” he added.

