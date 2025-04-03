Cong chief Kharge challenges Anurag Thakur: Prove allegations or resign

New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed strong displeasure on Thursday over accusatory remarks made by BJP MP Anurag Thakur in the Lok Sabha a day earlier.

Kharge condemned Thakur’s statement, calling it "false and baseless."

He challenged Thakur to substantiate his claims, stating, "Anurag Thakur should prove his allegations. If he can, I will resign. But if he fails to do so, he should resign from the Lok Sabha."

Kharge asserted that he would not be intimidated by the BJP’s actions. "I will not be afraid or bow down to such tactics," he declared.

The controversy arose when Anurag Thakur, during a discussion on the Waqf Bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, alleged irregularities and mentioned Kharge’s name.

Responding in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Kharge said, "No one has ever made such allegations against me. My life has always been clean. Even in the Assembly, whenever someone tried to accuse me, I received unanimous support. I have never taken even an inch of land from anyone."

He further condemned Thakur’s remarks, demanding an apology from him and the House Leader. "The BJP cannot intimidate me. Even if they try to wipe me out, I will not be afraid," he said.

Kharge emphasised his decades-long commitment to integrity in public life. "My life is an open book. I have spent nearly 60 years in politics, upholding the highest values. The false allegations made against me yesterday have already spread through the media and social media, damaging my image and reputation. This is unacceptable. As Leader of the Opposition and Congress President, I am compelled to stand up today and condemn these baseless accusations."

He reiterated his challenge: "If Thakur can prove that I or my family own even an inch of land illegally, I will resign. But if he fails, he must step down."

Kharge said, "I am a labourer's son. I started as a leader of labourers, then became District Congress President, and now I am the President of the Congress Party. I have never bowed down to pressure, nor will I now."

During the session, the Rajya Sabha Chairman also addressed the issue, stating that inappropriate remarks were earlier made not only against the Leader of the Opposition but also against individuals holding high offices, including the Prime Minister. He cautioned against lowering the dignity of the House.

