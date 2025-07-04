'Competing and organising at the same time is challenging': Neeraj Chopra on dual role at NC Classic 2025

Rio Olympics champion Rohler also reflected on Chopra’s dual role as organiser and competitor and said, "So far he (Neeraj Chopra) is doing really good. I think it's a pleasure and also a joy to come to a country that's really on the rising edge of javelin. So it's also a special moment for all of us.

Rohler further shared about when he received the call from Chopra about the invitation to the competition. "We got in touch about the meet quite early. I was like, "Yes I am gonna take this opportunity."

Kenyan athlete Yego, who won silver in 2016 Rio Olympics, added, "You guys might see it as a small event, but it is really big. When my manager told me about this event, I said, ‘Yes, I want to go to India because Chopra is my good friend’.”

