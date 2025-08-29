COAS General Upendra Dwivedi lays wreath at Martyrs’ Memorial in Algiers

Algiers, Aug 29 (IANS) General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), paid homage at Makam Echahid (Martyrs’ Memorial) in Algiers, honouring the indomitable spirit and supreme sacrifice of Algerians in their War of Independence during his official visit to Algeria.

According to the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI), the COAS also visited the Central Army Museum at the memorial complex, which showcases Algeria’s rich military history and the valour of its people in their struggle for freedom. The visit stood as a testament to the shared values of courage, sacrifice and freedom of both India and Algeria.

On Thursday, General Dwivedi called on General Said Chanegriha, Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Defence and Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army of Algeria in the presence of the Indian Ambassador to Algeria, Swati Vijay Kulkarni.

The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation, exploring avenues for deeper engagement and strengthening the strategic partnership between India and Algeria.

The COAS also interacted with Major General Aouamari, Chief of Military Training, Algeria. The discussions centred on training methodologies, professional military education, sharing of best practices and potential exchange programmes for officers and cadets, underscoring the shared commitment to strengthening institutional linkages between the Indian and Algerian armies.

Furthermore, General Dwivedi engaged in interaction with representatives of Military Industries of Algeria, focusing on avenues of cooperation between India and Algeria in defence production, technology and innovation, underscoring shared commitment towards strengthening bilateral defence cooperation.

Earlier on Wednesday, the COAS visited the School of Command and Major Staff, Tamentfoust in Algeria, where he was briefed on the institution’s role in training mid-level officers for staff and higher command responsibilities.

While interacting with faculty and student officers, General Dwivedi appreciated their professionalism and encouraged them to pursue excellence in military leadership and continue selfless service to the nation.

