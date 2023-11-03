Coal production touches 78 million tonnes in October, rises 18% year on year

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Coal production in October touched 78.65 million tonnes, 18.59 per cent higher as compared to 66.32 million tonnes recorded during the corresponding period of last year.

The production of Coal India Limited (CIL) increased to 61.07million tonnes in October this year as compared to 52.94 million tonnes in October 2022 with a growth of 15.36 per cent.

The cumulative coal production (up to October 2023) has seen significant increase to 507.02 million tonnes in 2023-24 as compared to 448.49 million tonnes during the same period in 2022-23, attaining a growth of 13.05 per cent.

