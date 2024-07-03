Coal production from captive, commercial mines shoots up by 35 per cent in April-June

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) The production of coal from the country's captive and commercial mines has shot up by 35 per cent to 39.53 million tonnes in the April-June quarter of 2024-25 from 29.26 million tonnes in the same period of the previous financial year, according to figures released by the Ministry of Coal on Wednesday.

Similarly, the dispatch of coal has shown a growth of 34.25 per cent year-on-year to to 45.68 million tonnes in the first quarter of FY25 from 34.07 million tonnes (MT) in the same April-June quarter of FY24.

The ministry said that coal production for the power sector has seen a substantial increase, rising from 25.02 million tonnes (MT) in Q1 of last year to 30.16 MT in Q1 of this year, marking a 20.5 per cent year-on-year growth.

Similarly, the dispatch to the power sector increased from 28.90 MT in Q1 of last year to 35.65 MT in Q1 of this year, achieving a 23.3 per cent year-on-year growth.

The Ministry of Coal said it remains firmly committed to assisting all coal block allottees in overcoming challenges and optimising their operations in order to significantly boost coal production to ensure a reliable supply to meet the nation's escalating energy needs.

