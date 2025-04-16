Wipro clocks 6.4 pc rise in Q4 net profit at Rs 3,569.6 crore

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) IT software major Wipro Ltd on Wednesday reported a 6.4 per cent sequential rise in net profit to Rs 3,569.6 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year ended on March 31, 2025.

The increase in net profit on a year-on-year basis works out to 25.9 per cent.

The company gross revenue for the fourth quarter was at Rs 22,500 crore ($2,634.2 million), an increase of 0.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter and a 1.3 per cent rise year-on-year.

The IT major’s operating margin for the quarter stood at 17.5 per cent, expanding 1.1 percentage points year-on-year.

The IT services segment revenue was at $2,596.5 million, a decrease of 1.2 per cent QoQ and 2.3 per cent YoY.

Total bookings jumped by a robust 13.4 per cent to $3,955 million, on a quarterly basis in constant currency terms. The company’s large deal bookings were at $1,763 million, an increase of 48.5 per cent year-on-year in constant currency.

The IT services operating margin for Q4’25 was at 17.5 per cent , flat QoQ and expansion of 1.1 per cent YoY.

Earnings per share for the quarter were at Rs 3.4, an increase of 6.2 per cent QoQ and 25.8 per cent YoY.

Total bookings rose 13.4 per cent QoQ to $3.96 billion in constant currency, while large deal bookings jumped 48.5 per cent YoY to $1.76 billion. Operating cash flow stood at Rs 3,746.5 crore, forming 104.4 per cent of net income.

Wipro also announced that its interim dividend of Rs 6 per share will be treated as the final dividend for FY25.

Wipro guided for Q1 FY26 IT services revenue in the range of $2,505 million to $2,557 million, implying a sequential decline of 1.5 to 3.5 per cent in constant currency terms.

On the outlook for the next quarter (April-June), the company said: "We expect revenue from our IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,505 million to $2,557 million. This translates to sequential guidance of (-)3.5 per cent to (-)1.5 per cent in constant currency terms."

Wipro CEO and Managing Director Srini Pallia said: "We closed FY25 with two mega deal wins, an increase in large deal bookings, and growth in our top accounts. We also continued to invest in our global talent and in strengthening our consulting and AI capabilities. As clients remain cautious in the face of macroeconomic uncertainty, we’re focused on partnering closely with them while staying committed to consistent and profitable growth."

Chief Financial Officer Aparna Iyer said: "For Q4, operating margins expanded 110 basis points year on year, and for the full financial year, margins expanded by 90 basis points. Our focus on execution rigour has ensured that our margins have steadily expanded even in a softening revenue environment. Our endeavour will be to maintain the margin in a narrow band in the coming quarters."

