Producer Get's Hospitalized After Making An Award Winning Film

Inspired with the call of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', a Producer came forward to make an inspiring film on a legendary freedom fighter who sacrificed his life at a very young age for Independence. But, unfortunately the producer was not able to release the film in theatres and unable to bear the burden of financial crisis created due to making the film has suffered a massive cardiac arrest.

Khudiram Bose gave up his life at a very young age for the sake of freedom and independent India. During the trend of Biopics, 'Khudiram Bose' was made as a pan India film. Vijay Jagarlamudi bankrolled this project under his Golden Rain Productions banner.

'Khudiram Bose' is made in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali and Hindi languages. The film which was screened recently at International Film Festival Of India held in Goa received accolades and superb reception. Makers also arranged a special screening for the honourable Parliament members on 22nd December, 2022.

'Khudiram Bose' which won numerous praises from film and political personalities was unable to make it to a Theatrical release. Producer who made the film with crores of money suffered a lot financially as the film was unable to release in theatres. As a result he suffered heart attack and gets hospitalized.

Many renowned technicians worked for the film. Mani Sharma has composed the music, National award winner Thota Tharani worked as production designer, Kanal Kannan as stunt director, Rasool Ellore handled the camera and Marthank K Venkatesh did the job of editing.

This generation audience not knowing much about 'Khudiram Bose' and among the lot of commercial films, these kind of inspiring Biopics lack much needed response from the industry as well as the audience has led to the poor condition of the producer.

