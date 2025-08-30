Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra Box Office: ₹11 Crore Worldwide in Just 48 Hours

Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra, a Malayalam superhero film starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen, has made an impressive start at the box office.

On day one the film collected around ₹2.7 crore net in India with Kerala contributing the largest share and Telugu screenings adding to the numbers. On day two, collections rose by almost 39 percent to ₹3.75 crore net. This brought the two day total to about ₹6.45 crore net. In India the film grossed ₹7.61 crore in two days while the worldwide figure reached nearly ₹11.11 crore. With this start, the film has already recovered close to 21.5 percent of its reported ₹30 crore budget within 48 hours.

These early numbers are considered strong for a new concept in Malayalam cinema. Lokah is being celebrated as the industry’s first female led superhero project and the launch of a larger cinematic universe. Its performance has even gone ahead of some bigger titles, surpassing the opening weekend of Hridayapoorvam and leaving behind Bollywood films like War 2 and Coolie in certain markets.

Audiences have responded well to the mix of folklore inspired storytelling, grand visuals and Kalyani Priyadarshan’s performance. Positive word of mouth combined with the Onam festival period is expected to boost collections further in the coming days.

If the current trend continues, Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra could emerge as a festival hit and set the stage for future chapters in this ambitious Malayalam superhero franchise.