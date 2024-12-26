China vows to smash 'Taiwan independence' moves

Beijing, Dec 26 (IANS) A Chinese military spokesperson on Thursday condemned US arms sales to Taiwan and vowed to smash any "Taiwan independence" separatist plots and foreign interference.

Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defence, made the remarks at a press conference when asked to comment on reports of the arrival of a new type of battle tanks purchased by Taiwan from the United States.

"We urge the US side to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués, earnestly honour its commitment not to support 'Taiwan independence,' immediately stop arming Taiwan, and cease its dangerous moves that undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," Zhang said.

Seeking independence by soliciting US support is doomed to failure, and resorting to force to resist reunification leads nowhere, he added, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Several pieces of US weaponry won't be the 'magic straw' that can save a drowning man; they are nothing but easy targets on the battlefield," Zhang said.

"The People's Liberation Army will comprehensively improve its combat readiness, enhance its capability to fight and win, and firmly smash any 'Taiwan independence' separatist plots and foreign interference," he added.

On Wednesday, China had denounced the "negative Taiwan-related content" included in the recent US National Defence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks at a press conference, adding that the inclusion of such content was an attempt by the United States to further arm Taiwan and stir up trouble in the Taiwan Strait.

"The Taiwan question is purely China's internal affair, which allows no foreign interference," the spokesperson said.

The inclusion of the content sent seriously wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" separatist elements and seriously jeopardized peace and stability in the Strait, which "we strongly deplore and firmly oppose," Chen said.

He urged the United States to match its action with its commitment of not supporting "Taiwan independence" and stop arming Taiwan while warning Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities that no matter how many US arms they buy, they cannot stop the historical trend toward the reunification of China.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.