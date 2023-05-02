'Chatrapathi' trailer sets perfect stage for official Hindi remake of Rajamouli's eponymous film

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming film 'Chatrapathi' was unveiled on Tuesday. The film is the official Hindi remake of S. S. Rajamouli's Telugu blockbuster of the same name. The trailer gives audiences a sneak-peak into the high octane action and heady dose of entertainment with the leading pair of Sreenivas Bellamkonda and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

The film marks the Hindi debut of Bellamkonda, and has been directed by VV Vinayak with a script written by S. S. Rajamouli's father and veteran writer V. Vijayendra Prasad

Talking about the film, Sreenivas Bellamkonda said, "'Chatrapathi' is a special film to me in so many ways. VV Vinayak directed me in my Telugu debut and he is also the director of my Bollywood debut, which makes this collaboration even more significant. 'Chatrapathi' ticks all the boxes of a commercial potboiler and we can't wait to bring it to audiences."

Elements like visuals, the stunts and the chemistry between Bellamkonda and Nushrratt Bharuccha define the trailer and promise an all purpose entertainer in the theatres.

Nushrratt shared, "It was an incredible experience working with Sreenivas Bellamkonda who is just a natural on screen - I'm happy to be part of this massive pan-India offering and team Chatrapathi is excited to give the masses more reason to whistle and hoot".

Presentedby Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), who is also the producer, the film is set for a nationwide release on May 12.

