Chandigarh University announces launch of first AI-augmented futuristic campus in UP's Unnao

Lucknow, Jan 6 (IANS) The Chandigarh University (CU) on Monday announced the establishment of a first-of-its-kind Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled next-gen futuristic campus at Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, to provide AI-augmented multidisciplinary education.

The AI-augmented University campus at Unnao (in Lucknow state capital region) is ‘tailored’ to the evolving needs of 21st-century learners and promises to revolutionise the country’s educational landscape with 43 futuristic undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

These programmes will be offered across six streams including Engineering, Business Administration, Health and Life Sciences, Humanities, Liberal Arts and Legal Studies from the 2025-26 academic year. Uttar Pradesh government had earlier issued an ‘Authorization Letter’ to Chandigarh University for its AI-integrated campus at Unnao.

The information was shared at a press conference at the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, where UP higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay launched the Chandigarh University Lucknow web portal and prospectus for the 2025-26 academic session.

Speaking on the occasion, Yogendra Upadhyay said, “Uttar Pradesh is on track to become a $1 trillion economy within the next five years as the State’s GDP is projected to reach Rs 32 lakh crore by March 2025, positioning it as the fastest-growing economy in India and creating employment opportunities for 1.5 crore youth. In the past seven years, the state's economy, GDP, and per capita income have more than doubled due to the double engine government.”

He further said that Uttar Pradesh is becoming an educational hub in higher education with the establishment of 16 new universities and over 250 colleges in underserved regions over the past seven years under CM Yogi Adityanath’s leadership.

“It is a proud moment for us that Chandigarh University has established its AI-enabled campus in Uttar Pradesh. The timing of launching an AI-integrated university in Uttar Pradesh could not be more ideal as the state government is already establishing India's first AI City in an area of over 70 acres in Lucknow,” the minister stated.

Upadhyay said Chandigarh University’s AI-integrated campus perfectly aligns with the UP government’s ambitions for AI-driven growth by preparing skilled manpower.

“The arrival of a world-class education provider like Chandigarh University means that students in Uttar Pradesh can now access quality learning without having to leave their home state, making education more accessible and affordable for all,” he added.

Member of Parliament, Satnam Singh Sandhu said, “As Prime Minister Narendra Modi recognises the transformative power of AI, India was one of the first countries to develop a comprehensive strategy through the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence.”

“India, as the fastest-growing economy with the second-largest population in the world, has a crucial stake in the ongoing AI revolution and Uttar Pradesh has taken a big step in this direction by establishing India’s first AI City in Lucknow,” he added.

“As Chancellor of Chandigarh University, I convey my sincere gratitude to CM Yogi for extending pro-active support for the establishment of Chandigarh University Campus. Uttar Pradesh has been playing a key role in making PM Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign a success and contributing to the nation’s goal of achieving a $5 trillion economy for becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047. With tremendous growth in various sectors, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the next growth engine for India,” the MP added.

Sandhu said Uttar Pradesh holds a unique position in India’s higher education sector, with a young population that is expected to play a key role in shaping the nation’s future.

“Currently, with an average age of 21 years, which is projected to rise to 26 years by 2030, the state will contribute 16.5 per cent to India’s youth population. However, Uttar Pradesh’s Gross Enrolment Rate (GER) is currently 25.6 per cent and it is essential to increase this figure to 50 per cent by 2035, as outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP). The establishment of Chandigarh University in Uttar Pradesh aims to address the growing demand for higher education in the state,” he said.

Chandigarh University Managing Director, Jai Inder Singh Sandhu, said the Chandigarh University Common Entrance Test (CUCET 2025) portal is now open for registrations for those seeking admission to the Uttar Pradesh Campus of the university in the 2025-26 academic year.

“CUCET is a national-level entrance and scholarship test that recognises academic excellence and provides financial assistance, of up to 100 per cent through scholarships. During the 2025-26 academic session, scholarships worth Rs 40 crore will be awarded to students at Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh campus. Additionally, the university will offer Rs 3 crore 'CV Raman Scholarship' to support students pursuing careers in scientific research,” he said.

Notably, Chandigarh University was ranked number 1 among India’s private universities in QS Asia University Rankings 2025. Chandigarh University was also ranked 20th among India’s all government and private universities in the NIRF Rankings 2024.

