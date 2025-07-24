Centre unveils expansion plan for Puducherry airport

Puducherry, July 24 (IANS) The Union Government on Thursday announced that a comprehensive master plan has been prepared for expanding Puducherry airport, with provisions to enable operations of larger aircraft and the potential introduction of new flight routes based on commercial viability.

Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha from Puducherry MP and Pradesh Congress Committee president V. Vaithilingam, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has formulated a proposal to upgrade the airport's infrastructure.

The plan includes extending the runway to 2,300 metres in length and 45 metres in width, which would allow operations of Airbus A320 aircraft, commonly used for domestic commercial aviation.

To facilitate this expansion, a total of 402 acres of land will be required - 217 acres in Tamil Nadu and 185 acres within the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The proposal has already been shared with the Puducherry government for further action, the Union Minister said.

Currently, the airport operates limited services, offering flights only to Bangalore and Hyderabad. MP Vaithilingam had specifically inquired whether steps were being taken to commence new flights to Kochi and Shirdi.

In response, Union Minister Naidu clarified that the aviation sector in India is deregulated, following the repeal of the Air Corporation Act in 1994.

As a result, airlines have full autonomy to select their destinations and routes based on commercial and operational considerations.

"The Ministry of Civil Aviation does not regulate routes or destinations. Airlines are free to initiate services to any city, including Kochi and Shirdi, if found viable. The government only facilitates infrastructure and regulatory frameworks," he said.

The Puducherry Airport has long faced limitations due to the short length of its existing runway and land constraints, restricting its operations to smaller aircraft. The proposed expansion is expected to be a game-changer for the region, enabling better connectivity, boosting tourism, and enhancing economic development in and around Puducherry.

Officials from Puducherry and Tamil Nadu are expected to work closely with the Centre to address land acquisition and related logistical challenges as the project moves forward.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.