UGC NET 2025 Result Out Now: Download Scorecard, Check Cut-Off Marks

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the UGC NET June 2025 Result on July 21, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download their results from the official website — ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

UGC NET June 2025: Result Highlights

Result Date: July 21, 2025

Exam Conducted: June 25 to June 29, 2025

Provisional Answer Key Released: July 5, 2025

Objection Window: July 6 to July 8, 2025

How to Check UGC NET June 2025 Result

Follow the steps below to download your UGC NET June 2025 scorecard:

Visit the official NTA UGC NET website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the "UGC NET June 2025 Result" link on the homepage.

Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth in the login portal.

Submit the credentials.

Your scorecard will appear on the screen — download and save it for future reference.

Click The Link Below:

UGC NET June 2025: Category-Wise Cut-Off Marks

What’s Next for Qualified Candidates?

JRF qualifiers are eligible for research fellowships and PhD admissions in Indian universities.

Assistant Professor qualifiers can apply for teaching positions at colleges and universities across India.

For the latest updates, final cut-off lists, and subject-wise merit details, candidates are advised to regularly check the official UGC NET portal.