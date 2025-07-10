DCE Rajasthan UG Admission Merit List 2025 Out at dceapp.rajasthan.gov.in

The Department of College Education (DCE), Rajasthan has released the UG Part-1 (Semester-I) Merit List for admissions into government colleges for the academic year 2025-26. Eligible candidates can now check and download their merit status from July 7, 2025, onwards by visiting the official portal — dceapp.rajasthan.gov.in.

DCE App Rajasthan Merit List 2025 Available Online

The merit list for UG Semester-1 admissions under the DCE App Rajasthan is now live. Students who have applied for admission can log in to the official website to check their merit status. To access the list, students need to click on the “Merit List” link and enter their roll number or registration number.

Note: The merit list is not publicly accessible. Students must log in using personal credentials to view their individual ranking and status.

Once logged in, candidates can also download their merit status and provisional marksheet directly from the portal.

Steps to Download UG Govt College Merit List 2025

Follow these steps to check and save your merit status online:

Visit the official website – dceapp.rajasthan.gov.in

Go to the “Online Admission in UG/PG Courses” section.

Click on the “Download Merit List” link.

You’ll be redirected to the UG Admission 2025-26 merit list page.

Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth.

Fill in the captcha code as shown on the screen.

Click on “Search” to view your merit status.

Download or print the list for future reference.

Documents Required for Admission Verification

Candidates whose names appear in the merit list must report to their allotted college within the given timeframe for document verification and fee submission. Failure to do so may lead to cancellation of admission.

Here is the list of essential documents:

Class 12th Marksheet

Domicile Certificate

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Passport-size Photograph

Aadhaar Card

Online Fee Payment Receipt

For further assistance, candidates are advised to refer to the official website or contact the helpline numbers of respective colleges.