APTET Results 2024 Announced, Direct Link Inside

APTET Result 2024: The results of Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) 2024 were declared on Tuesday. It was announced by the School Education Department of Andhra Pradesh. The state government conducts this exam for candidates who are aspiring to get a teaching job in AP state government schools.

Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the APTET results 2024 on the official website here — aptet.apcfss.in

Here’s the direct link to check the APTET 2024 results — https://aptet.apcfss.in/CandidateLogin.do

The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) was held across the state from February 26 to March 9 this year. The final key was released on March 14. Over 2.35 lakh candidates attended the exam.

The APTET results were supposed to be announced in mid-March, however, the School Education Department deferred as the model code of conduct was enforced due to the assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Steps to check the APTET results 2024