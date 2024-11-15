Canada's postal workers begin nationwide strike

Ottawa, Nov 15 (IANS) Some 55,000 postal workers represented by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) went on a nationwide strike on Friday.

The union issued a statement at midnight saying that after a year of bargaining with little progress, postal workers made the difficult decision to strike, Xinhua news agency reported.

Canada Post had the opportunity to prevent this strike, but it has refused to negotiate real solutions to the issues postal workers face every day, said the CUPW.

"A strike is a last resort," the CUPW said.

The demands listed by the CUPW are fair wages, safe working conditions, the right to retire with dignity, and the expansion of services at the public post office.

Negotiated collective agreements could be achieved but Canada Post must be willing to resolve the new and outstanding issues, the CUPW added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.