Cabinet greenlights Rs 4,250 crore to boost infra, empower vulnerable groups in Assam and Tripura

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) The Union Cabinet on Friday approved four new components under the existing Central Sector Scheme of Special Development Packages (SDPs) for Assam and Tripura with a total outlay of Rs 4,250 crore.

According to a Cabinet statement, Rs 500 crore will be given for the development of infrastructure in Adivasi-inhabited villages/areas of Assam as per the Memoranda of Settlement (MoS) signed by the Central government and the Assam government with the Adivasi groups of Assam.

Through this, lakhs of people across Adivasi and Dimasa communities in Assam, people residing in various other districts of Assam and tribal communities of Tripura will benefit.

"Rs 500 crore for development of infrastructure in the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) area of Dimasa National Liberation Army/Dimasa People’s Supreme Council inhabited villages/areas of Assam as per the MoS signed by the Government of India and Government of Assam with the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA)/Dimasa People’s Supreme Council (DPSC) Groups of Assam," an official statement read.

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also cleared Rs 3,000 crore for the development of infrastructure in Assam as per the MoS signed by the Centre and the state government with the ULFA groups of Assam.

"Rs 250 crore for development of tribals of Tripura as per the MoS signed by the Government of India and Government of Tripura with the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) Groups of Tripura," the Cabinet said.

The overall outlay of the proposed four new components will be Rs 7,250 crore, out of which Rs 4,250 crore will be provided under the existing Central Sector Scheme of Special Development Packages for Assam (Rs 4,000 crore) and Tripura (Rs 250 crore), and the remaining Rs 3,000 crore will be contributed by the Assam government from their resources.

Out of Rs 4,250 crore, an outlay of Rs 4,000 crore for a period of five years from Financial Year 2025-26 to 2029-30 is for three components of Assam and an outlay of Rs 250 crore for a period of four years from Financial Year 2025-26 to 2028-29 is for one component of Tripura.

The scheme will promote equity through improving the socio-economic condition of vulnerable and marginalised groups of people who have not benefited adequately from various existing government schemes; boost employment opportunities, provide health services, promote education and skilling and income through livelihood activities for youth and women; and increase the inflow of tourists from other parts of the country.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.