Stock Market Holiday on April 22 in India?

As investors plan their trading activities for the week, a common question arises: Will the stock market remain open on April 22, 2026?

Based on the current calendar and market schedule, April 22, 2026, will be a regular working day for the Indian stock market. There are no festivals, national holidays, or special occasions falling on this date that would warrant a market closure.

Market Status on April 22, 2026

Both major Indian exchanges — the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) — are expected to function normally. Trading across all segments, including equity, derivatives, and currency markets, will operate during standard trading hours.

Why the Market Remains Open

Stock market holidays in India are typically declared for:

National holidays (such as Republic Day, Independence Day)

Major religious festivals (like Diwali, Eid, Holi, Christmas)

Special declared holidays by exchanges

Since April 22, 2026 does not coincide with any such event, there is no reason for market closure.

What Investors Should Know

Normal trading hours will apply

Banking and settlement processes will function as usual

No interruptions or special sessions are scheduled

Conclusion

There is no stock market holiday on April 22, 2026. Investors and traders can proceed with their usual market activities without any disruptions. Always refer to the official exchange holiday calendar for the most accurate and updated information.