Gold, Silver Prices Record Mild Decline Today, February 17: : Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata City-Wise Rates
Gold and Silver Rate Today Live Updates indicate muted trading activity on February 17, 2026, with both precious metals witnessing marginal declines compared to the previous session. The domestic bullion market is showing stability, with only minor day-on-day adjustments.
Gold Prices Today in India, February 17, 2026:
Standard 24K gold has slipped by Rs 10 per 10 grams. The latest rates are:
- 24K gold: Rs 1,56,430 per 10 grams
- 22K gold: Rs 1,43,390 per 10 grams
- 18K gold: Rs 1,17,320 per 10 grams
All purity categories have recorded a Rs 10 drop from February 16 levels, suggesting limited volatility and balanced demand-supply dynamics in the domestic market.
City-wise Gold Price Trends
Gold rates remain largely uniform across major Indian cities, with slight regional differences due to freight, local levies, and retail demand.
Gold Prices Today (Per 10 Grams)
24K Gold
- Chennai – Rs 1,57,520
- Delhi – Rs 1,56,580
- Jaipur – Rs 1,56,580
- Lucknow – Rs 1,56,580
- Chandigarh – Rs 1,56,580
- Ahmedabad – Rs 1,56,490
- Surat – Rs 1,56,490
- Vadodara – Rs 1,56,490
- Mumbai – Rs 1,56,430
- Kolkata – Rs 1,56,430
- Bangalore – Rs 1,56,430
- Hyderabad – Rs 1,56,430
- Kerala – Rs 1,56,430
- Pune – Rs 1,56,430
22K Gold
- Chennai – Rs 1,44,390
- Coimbatore – Rs 1,44,390
- Madurai – Rs 1,44,390
- Bhubaneswar – Rs 1,44,390
- Delhi – Rs 1,43,540
- Jaipur – Rs 1,43,540
- Lucknow – Rs 1,43,540
- Chandigarh – Rs 1,43,540
- Ahmedabad – Rs 1,43,450
- Surat – Rs 1,43,450
- Vadodara – Rs 1,43,450
- Mumbai – Rs 1,43,390
- Kolkata – Rs 1,43,390
- Bangalore – Rs 1,43,390
- Hyderabad – Rs 1,43,390
- Kerala – Rs 1,43,390
- Pune – Rs 1,43,390
18K Gold
- Chennai – Rs 1,23,490
- Coimbatore – Rs 1,23,490
- Madurai – Rs 1,23,490
- Bhubaneswar – Rs 1,23,490
- Delhi – Rs 1,17,470
- Jaipur – Rs 1,17,470
- Lucknow – Rs 1,17,470
- Chandigarh – Rs 1,17,470
- Ahmedabad – Rs 1,17,380
- Surat – Rs 1,17,380
- Vadodara – Rs 1,17,380
- Mumbai – Rs 1,17,320
- Hyderabad – Rs 1,17,320
- Kerala – Rs 1,17,320
- Pune – Rs 1,17,320
- Kolkata – Rs 1,17,330
- Bangalore – Rs 1,17,330
Overall, pricing patterns remain consistent nationwide, reflecting a standardised structure followed by jewellers and bullion traders.
Silver Price in India Today, February 17, 2026:
Silver prices have also softened slightly on February 17.
- 1 gram: Rs 267.90
- 10 grams: Rs 2,679
- 100 grams: Rs 26,790
- 1 kilogram: Rs 2,67,900
This represents a small drop of Rs 1 per 10 grams compared to the previous session.
City-wise Silver Rates
Silver Prices Today
Per Gram
- All India Benchmark – Rs 267.90
Per 10 Grams
- Mumbai – Rs 2,679
- Delhi – Rs 2,679
- Kolkata – Rs 2,679
- Bangalore – Rs 2,679
- Pune – Rs 2,679
- Vadodara – Rs 2,679
- Ahmedabad – Rs 2,679
- Chennai – Rs 2,649
- Hyderabad – Rs 2,649
- Kerala – Rs 2,649
Per 100 Grams
- Rs 26,790 (Major metros)
- Rs 26,490 (Chennai, Hyderabad, Kerala)
Per 1 Kilogram
- Rs 2,67,900 (Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore, Pune, Vadodara, Ahmedabad)
- Rs 2,64,900 (Chennai, Hyderabad, Kerala)
Key Factors Influencing Prices
Domestic bullion rates are primarily guided by:
- International gold and silver benchmarks
- Movement of the Indian rupee against the US dollar
- Import costs and local taxes
- Retail and wholesale demand trends
With only minor declines recorded today, the Indian bullion market continues to reflect steady and cautious trading conditions rather than sharp volatility.