Gold, Silver Prices Record Mild Decline Today, February 17: : Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata City-Wise Rates

Feb 17, 2026, 10:49 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold and Silver Rate Today Live Updates indicate muted trading activity on February 17, 2026, with both precious metals witnessing marginal declines compared to the previous session. The domestic bullion market is showing stability, with only minor day-on-day adjustments.

Gold Prices Today in India, February 17, 2026:

Standard 24K gold has slipped by Rs 10 per 10 grams. The latest rates are:

  • 24K gold: Rs 1,56,430 per 10 grams
  • 22K gold: Rs 1,43,390 per 10 grams
  • 18K gold: Rs 1,17,320 per 10 grams

All purity categories have recorded a Rs 10 drop from February 16 levels, suggesting limited volatility and balanced demand-supply dynamics in the domestic market.

City-wise Gold Price Trends

Gold rates remain largely uniform across major Indian cities, with slight regional differences due to freight, local levies, and retail demand.

Gold Prices Today (Per 10 Grams)

24K Gold

  • Chennai – Rs 1,57,520
  • Delhi – Rs 1,56,580
  • Jaipur – Rs 1,56,580
  • Lucknow – Rs 1,56,580
  • Chandigarh – Rs 1,56,580
  • Ahmedabad – Rs 1,56,490
  • Surat – Rs 1,56,490
  • Vadodara – Rs 1,56,490
  • Mumbai – Rs 1,56,430
  • Kolkata – Rs 1,56,430
  • Bangalore – Rs 1,56,430
  • Hyderabad – Rs 1,56,430
  • Kerala – Rs 1,56,430
  • Pune – Rs 1,56,430

22K Gold

  • Chennai – Rs 1,44,390
  • Coimbatore – Rs 1,44,390
  • Madurai – Rs 1,44,390
  • Bhubaneswar – Rs 1,44,390
  • Delhi – Rs 1,43,540
  • Jaipur – Rs 1,43,540
  • Lucknow – Rs 1,43,540
  • Chandigarh – Rs 1,43,540
  • Ahmedabad – Rs 1,43,450
  • Surat – Rs 1,43,450
  • Vadodara – Rs 1,43,450
  • Mumbai – Rs 1,43,390
  • Kolkata – Rs 1,43,390
  • Bangalore – Rs 1,43,390
  • Hyderabad – Rs 1,43,390
  • Kerala – Rs 1,43,390
  • Pune – Rs 1,43,390

18K Gold

  • Chennai – Rs 1,23,490
  • Coimbatore – Rs 1,23,490
  • Madurai – Rs 1,23,490
  • Bhubaneswar – Rs 1,23,490
  • Delhi – Rs 1,17,470
  • Jaipur – Rs 1,17,470
  • Lucknow – Rs 1,17,470
  • Chandigarh – Rs 1,17,470
  • Ahmedabad – Rs 1,17,380
  • Surat – Rs 1,17,380
  • Vadodara – Rs 1,17,380
  • Mumbai – Rs 1,17,320
  • Hyderabad – Rs 1,17,320
  • Kerala – Rs 1,17,320
  • Pune – Rs 1,17,320
  • Kolkata – Rs 1,17,330
  • Bangalore – Rs 1,17,330

Overall, pricing patterns remain consistent nationwide, reflecting a standardised structure followed by jewellers and bullion traders.

Silver Price in India Today, February 17, 2026:

Silver prices have also softened slightly on February 17.

  • 1 gram: Rs 267.90
  • 10 grams: Rs 2,679
  • 100 grams: Rs 26,790
  • 1 kilogram: Rs 2,67,900

This represents a small drop of Rs 1 per 10 grams compared to the previous session.

City-wise Silver Rates

Silver Prices Today

Per Gram

  • All India Benchmark – Rs 267.90

Per 10 Grams

  • Mumbai – Rs 2,679
  • Delhi – Rs 2,679
  • Kolkata – Rs 2,679
  • Bangalore – Rs 2,679
  • Pune – Rs 2,679
  • Vadodara – Rs 2,679
  • Ahmedabad – Rs 2,679
  • Chennai – Rs 2,649
  • Hyderabad – Rs 2,649
  • Kerala – Rs 2,649

Per 100 Grams

  • Rs 26,790 (Major metros)
  • Rs 26,490 (Chennai, Hyderabad, Kerala)

Per 1 Kilogram

  • Rs 2,67,900 (Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore, Pune, Vadodara, Ahmedabad)
  • Rs 2,64,900 (Chennai, Hyderabad, Kerala)

Key Factors Influencing Prices

Domestic bullion rates are primarily guided by:

  • International gold and silver benchmarks
  • Movement of the Indian rupee against the US dollar
  • Import costs and local taxes
  • Retail and wholesale demand trends

With only minor declines recorded today, the Indian bullion market continues to reflect steady and cautious trading conditions rather than sharp volatility.


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