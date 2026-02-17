Gold, Silver Prices Record Mild Decline Today, February 17: : Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata City-Wise Rates

Gold and Silver Rate Today Live Updates indicate muted trading activity on February 17, 2026, with both precious metals witnessing marginal declines compared to the previous session. The domestic bullion market is showing stability, with only minor day-on-day adjustments.

Gold Prices Today in India, February 17, 2026:

Standard 24K gold has slipped by Rs 10 per 10 grams. The latest rates are:

24K gold: Rs 1,56,430 per 10 grams

Rs 1,56,430 per 10 grams 22K gold: Rs 1,43,390 per 10 grams

Rs 1,43,390 per 10 grams 18K gold: Rs 1,17,320 per 10 grams

All purity categories have recorded a Rs 10 drop from February 16 levels, suggesting limited volatility and balanced demand-supply dynamics in the domestic market.

City-wise Gold Price Trends

Gold rates remain largely uniform across major Indian cities, with slight regional differences due to freight, local levies, and retail demand.

Gold Prices Today (Per 10 Grams)

24K Gold

Chennai – Rs 1,57,520

Delhi – Rs 1,56,580

Jaipur – Rs 1,56,580

Lucknow – Rs 1,56,580

Chandigarh – Rs 1,56,580

Ahmedabad – Rs 1,56,490

Surat – Rs 1,56,490

Vadodara – Rs 1,56,490

Mumbai – Rs 1,56,430

Kolkata – Rs 1,56,430

Bangalore – Rs 1,56,430

Hyderabad – Rs 1,56,430

Kerala – Rs 1,56,430

Pune – Rs 1,56,430

22K Gold

Chennai – Rs 1,44,390

Coimbatore – Rs 1,44,390

Madurai – Rs 1,44,390

Bhubaneswar – Rs 1,44,390

Delhi – Rs 1,43,540

Jaipur – Rs 1,43,540

Lucknow – Rs 1,43,540

Chandigarh – Rs 1,43,540

Ahmedabad – Rs 1,43,450

Surat – Rs 1,43,450

Vadodara – Rs 1,43,450

Mumbai – Rs 1,43,390

Kolkata – Rs 1,43,390

Bangalore – Rs 1,43,390

Hyderabad – Rs 1,43,390

Kerala – Rs 1,43,390

Pune – Rs 1,43,390

18K Gold

Chennai – Rs 1,23,490

Coimbatore – Rs 1,23,490

Madurai – Rs 1,23,490

Bhubaneswar – Rs 1,23,490

Delhi – Rs 1,17,470

Jaipur – Rs 1,17,470

Lucknow – Rs 1,17,470

Chandigarh – Rs 1,17,470

Ahmedabad – Rs 1,17,380

Surat – Rs 1,17,380

Vadodara – Rs 1,17,380

Mumbai – Rs 1,17,320

Hyderabad – Rs 1,17,320

Kerala – Rs 1,17,320

Pune – Rs 1,17,320

Kolkata – Rs 1,17,330

Bangalore – Rs 1,17,330

Overall, pricing patterns remain consistent nationwide, reflecting a standardised structure followed by jewellers and bullion traders.

Silver Price in India Today, February 17, 2026:

Silver prices have also softened slightly on February 17.

1 gram: Rs 267.90

Rs 267.90 10 grams: Rs 2,679

Rs 2,679 100 grams: Rs 26,790

Rs 26,790 1 kilogram: Rs 2,67,900

This represents a small drop of Rs 1 per 10 grams compared to the previous session.

City-wise Silver Rates

Silver Prices Today

Per Gram

All India Benchmark – Rs 267.90

Per 10 Grams

Mumbai – Rs 2,679

Delhi – Rs 2,679

Kolkata – Rs 2,679

Bangalore – Rs 2,679

Pune – Rs 2,679

Vadodara – Rs 2,679

Ahmedabad – Rs 2,679

Chennai – Rs 2,649

Hyderabad – Rs 2,649

Kerala – Rs 2,649

Per 100 Grams

Rs 26,790 (Major metros)

Rs 26,490 (Chennai, Hyderabad, Kerala)

Per 1 Kilogram

Rs 2,67,900 (Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore, Pune, Vadodara, Ahmedabad)

Rs 2,64,900 (Chennai, Hyderabad, Kerala)

Key Factors Influencing Prices

Domestic bullion rates are primarily guided by:

International gold and silver benchmarks

Movement of the Indian rupee against the US dollar

Import costs and local taxes

Retail and wholesale demand trends

With only minor declines recorded today, the Indian bullion market continues to reflect steady and cautious trading conditions rather than sharp volatility.