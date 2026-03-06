Gold and Silver Prices Today, March 6: Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai City-Wise Rates
Gold and silver prices in India remained strong on March 6 as investors continued to track movements in the bullion market. Precious metals are influenced by global economic trends, currency fluctuations, and demand in domestic markets.
According to the latest market update, the price of 24-carat gold is around ₹16,287 per gram, while 22-carat gold is about ₹14,929 per gram in India. Silver prices are also high, trading at around ₹285 per gram, which equals nearly ₹2.85 lakh per kilogram in the domestic market.
Gold prices vary slightly from city to city due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellery demand. Investors and buyers closely follow daily price changes before purchasing gold for jewellery or investment.
Gold Price Today – 6 March 2026 (10 grams)
Delhi
- 24K Gold – ₹1,62,870
- 22K Gold – ₹1,49,290
Mumbai
- 24K Gold – ₹1,62,720
- 22K Gold – ₹1,49,140
Chennai
- 24K Gold – ₹1,64,000
- 22K Gold – ₹1,50,300
Kolkata
- 24K Gold – ₹1,62,720
- 22K Gold – ₹1,49,140
Hyderabad
- 24K Gold – ₹1,62,720
- 22K Gold – ₹1,49,140
Bengaluru
- 24K Gold – ₹1,62,720
- 22K Gold – ₹1,49,140
Silver Price in India
- Silver – ₹285 per gram
- Silver – ₹2,85,000 per kilogram (approx.)
Silver Price Today – 6 March 2026 (Per kg)
Delhi
- Silver – ₹2,85,000
Mumbai
- Silver – ₹2,85,000
Chennai
- Silver – ₹2,94,000
Kolkata
- Silver – ₹2,85,000
Hyderabad
- Silver – ₹2,94,000
Bengaluru
- Silver – ₹2,85,000
Experts say gold remains a popular investment option because it acts as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty.