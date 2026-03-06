Gold and Silver Prices Today, March 6: Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai City-Wise Rates

Gold and silver prices in India remained strong on March 6 as investors continued to track movements in the bullion market. Precious metals are influenced by global economic trends, currency fluctuations, and demand in domestic markets.

According to the latest market update, the price of 24-carat gold is around ₹16,287 per gram, while 22-carat gold is about ₹14,929 per gram in India. Silver prices are also high, trading at around ₹285 per gram, which equals nearly ₹2.85 lakh per kilogram in the domestic market.

Gold prices vary slightly from city to city due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellery demand. Investors and buyers closely follow daily price changes before purchasing gold for jewellery or investment.

Gold Price Today – 6 March 2026 (10 grams)

Delhi

24K Gold – ₹1,62,870

22K Gold – ₹1,49,290

Mumbai

24K Gold – ₹1,62,720

22K Gold – ₹1,49,140

Chennai

24K Gold – ₹1,64,000

22K Gold – ₹1,50,300

Kolkata

24K Gold – ₹1,62,720

22K Gold – ₹1,49,140

Hyderabad

24K Gold – ₹1,62,720

22K Gold – ₹1,49,140

Bengaluru

24K Gold – ₹1,62,720

22K Gold – ₹1,49,140

Silver Price in India

Silver – ₹285 per gram

Silver – ₹2,85,000 per kilogram (approx.)

Silver Price Today – 6 March 2026 (Per kg)

Delhi

Silver – ₹2,85,000

Mumbai

Silver – ₹2,85,000

Chennai

Silver – ₹2,94,000

Kolkata

Silver – ₹2,85,000

Hyderabad

Silver – ₹2,94,000

Bengaluru

Silver – ₹2,85,000

Experts say gold remains a popular investment option because it acts as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty.