Gold and Silver Prices Today: Is It a Good Time to Buy?

Gold and silver prices in India are slightly lower today after touching recent highs earlier this week. Gold (24-carat) is trading around ₹1.61–1.64 lakh per 10 grams in major cities, while silver is hovering around ₹2.65–2.85 lakh per kilogram. The small drop is mainly due to traders booking profits after a strong rally.

Is it a good time to buy the gold and silver?

For long-term investors:

Yes, small corrections can be a good opportunity to buy. Gold is considered a safe investment during global uncertainty and inflation. Buying in small amounts instead of investing a big lump sum can reduce risk.

For short-term traders:

You may wait for a slightly bigger dip, as prices can still fluctuate. Silver, especially, is more volatile than gold.

Simple Advice

Buying a little gold now can be good for long-term holding.

Silver can be bought carefully, but expect price swings.

Avoid investing all your money at once when prices are near highs.

If your goal is safety and long-term growth, gradual buying is a smart approach.