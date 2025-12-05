December 6 Stock Market Holiday For This Reason!

Investors seek clarity on whether the stock market will be open on December 6. This date falls on the first Saturday of December, hence trading at the stock exchanges will remain closed.

Both the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) remain closed on all Saturdays and Sundays, since the Indian stock market follows a five-day trading week from Monday to Friday.

Since December 6 falls on a Saturday, no trading session will be held, and the markets will reopen on Monday, December 8, as usual.

This weekend holiday applies to all major market segments, including:

Equity Market

Equity Derivatives

Currency Derivatives

SLB - Securities Lending and Borrowing

Commodity Markets (as per respective exchange rules)

Accordingly, investors and traders are expected to plan their transactions, as no buying and selling activity will take place on Saturday.

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