CREDAI to host property shows in Hyderabad

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) is the apex body of private real estate developers in India. For the benefit of lakhs of property buyers, it is going to come up with three property shows in Hyderabad.

"We have designed the shows for the benefit of home buyers with a holistic view of the city's real estate landscape. Prospective home buyers will get the opportunity to discover their dream homes tailored to their specific needs, location preferences, and budget," the organizers said.

Only RERA-registered projects from CREDAI's member developers will be showcased to ensure maximum transparency and credibility for buyers. "Visitors can explore a wide array of apartment complexes, villas, plots, and commercial spaces across Hyderabad's dynamic landscape," a statement from CREDAI says.