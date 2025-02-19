Hyderabad Real Estate 2025: CREDAI Report Brings Good News to Investors, Home Buyers!

CREDAI Hyderabad, in collaboration with CRE Matrix, has released detailed reports analyzing the city’s office and housing markets. The Hyderabad Office Market Report – Q4 CY’24 and Hyderabad Housing Market Report – Q4 CY’24 provide an in-depth look at the city’s real estate trends, demand, and growth prospects.

The housing market report highlights the performance of different zones within the city. Hyderabad’s North West emerged as the dominant market, contributing 64% of total sales, which amounted to ₹19,826 crore. The South West region saw the highest per square foot value at ₹11,277, reflecting strong demand for premium residential spaces.

The reports also show that the office market in Hyderabad is thriving. There has been a surge in co-working demand, a decline in office vacancy rates, and robust housing sales, indicating a healthy real estate environment. These factors point to Hyderabad’s growing potential, with strong investor confidence in its real estate sector.

CREDAI Hyderabad President, Mr. V. Rajashekar Reddy, shared insights on the housing market, noting a 17% increase in the average ticket size and a 14% improvement in inventory absorption. He pointed out that Hyderabad North West and South West are becoming prime micro-markets for premium housing. As the city’s infrastructure and employment opportunities continue to grow, CREDAI Hyderabad is committed to ensuring sustainable and transparent growth in the real estate sector.

Mr. Reddy also discussed the commercial real estate market, stating that it is on a strong growth path. Large office transactions increased by 2.2 times, co-working demand surged by 26%, and Grade A/A+ vacancy rates dropped by 1.5%. Additionally, the demand-to-supply ratio of 1.1x indicates strong market sentiment. Hyderabad’s business-friendly environment, proactive governance, and strong occupier confidence are making the city a key destination for global enterprises.

N. Jaideep Reddy, President-elect of CREDAI Hyderabad, highlighted the growing demand for premium housing, with sustained growth in key markets like North West and South West. The city’s expanding infrastructure and employment opportunities further enhance its appeal to homebuyers and investors. He also emphasized the city’s expanding office market, driven by strong demand in key business districts. Hyderabad’s investor-friendly policies and strategic development are positioning it as a thriving corporate destination.

CREDAI Hyderabad General Secretary, Jagannath Rao Bandari, added that Hyderabad’s real estate market remains vibrant, with 16,644 units sold in Q4 CY’24 and 11,081 new launches. The city’s high-quality residential spaces and infrastructure growth continue to shape its dynamic housing market. In commercial real estate, Hyderabad’s Grade A office stock has reached 151.1 million sqft, with an additional 82.9 million sqft under construction. The city’s strong leasing momentum and increasing demand for office spaces make it an attractive destination for global enterprises.

With sustained economic activity and ongoing infrastructure development, Hyderabad’s real estate market is set for long-term growth, solidifying the city as a business and investment hub.