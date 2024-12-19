Asian Paints Shares Fall to 52-Week Low Following Executive Resignations

Asian Paints' stock took a significant hit on Thursday, dropping 3.2% to a 52-week low of Rs 2,268.6 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The sharp decline in share prices came after the resignation of two senior executives from the company.

Around 10:12 AM, the share price was further down by 3.01%, standing at Rs 2,275.05 per share, while the broader market, as measured by the BSE Sensex, fell by 1.09% to 79,304.36. At the time, Asian Paints' market capitalisation stood at Rs 2,18,543.62 crore, a significant drop from its previous highs. The company’s stock had reached a 52-week peak of Rs 3,422 per share earlier.

In filings to the stock exchanges, Asian Paints confirmed the resignations of Vishu Goel, Associate Vice President of Retail Sales, and Shyam Swamy, Vice President of Home Improvement, Décor, Services, and Retailing. The resignations, which were accepted on December 17, 2024, were immediate. The company did not provide specific reasons for their departure.

Asian Paints, founded in 1942, is India's largest and one of the world’s leading paint manufacturers. The company is known for its wide range of products, from wall paints to waterproofing solutions, and its expansion into home décor. With operations in over 15 countries and 26 manufacturing plants, it is a significant player in the global market.

Despite its strong market position, the company has faced challenges over the past year. Asian Paints’ stock has fallen by nearly 30% in the last 12 months, while the Sensex has risen by 12%. The recent executive resignations have raised concerns about leadership stability, contributing to the stock's decline.

Investors are now closely watching the company's next moves, including any changes to its leadership and future growth plans.