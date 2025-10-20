Amazon Diwali Sale: Get iPhone 17 Pro at a Discounted Price

Oct 20, 2025, 17:44 IST
- Sakshi Post

Apple’s latest flagship, the iPhone 17 Pro, is now available at a significant discount as part of Amazon’s Diwali sale. This is one of the first major price cuts since the device’s launch, offering customers a chance to grab the premium phone at a more affordable price.

Price and Offers

  • The 256GB iPhone 17 Pro is now priced at Rs. 1,28,150, down from its original price of Rs. 1.3 lakh. Customers can also avail additional benefits:
  • Instant discount of Rs. 6,700 when using HDFC or ICICI bank debit or credit cards.
  • Exchange offers and cashback deals are also available, making it an attractive option for shoppers looking to upgrade.

Specifications
The iPhone 17 Pro comes packed with premium features:

  • Display: 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 3000 nits, protected by Apple’s ceramic shield.
  • Processor: Powered by the A19 Pro Bionic chip with 3nm technology, delivering up to 40% higher power efficiency compared to the A18 Pro chip.
  • Camera: 49MP triple rear camera setup including wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses with optical image stabilization (OIS) and 8x zoom.
  • Front Camera: 18MP TrueDepth camera with Center Stage support for enhanced selfies and video calls.

This Diwali sale presents a golden opportunity for those looking to experience Apple’s latest technology at a reduced price.


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Tags: 
iPhone 17 Pro
Amazon Diwali Offers
Apple iPhones
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