Amazon Diwali Sale: Get iPhone 17 Pro at a Discounted Price

Apple’s latest flagship, the iPhone 17 Pro, is now available at a significant discount as part of Amazon’s Diwali sale. This is one of the first major price cuts since the device’s launch, offering customers a chance to grab the premium phone at a more affordable price.

Price and Offers

The 256GB iPhone 17 Pro is now priced at Rs. 1,28,150, down from its original price of Rs. 1.3 lakh. Customers can also avail additional benefits:

Instant discount of Rs. 6,700 when using HDFC or ICICI bank debit or credit cards.

Exchange offers and cashback deals are also available, making it an attractive option for shoppers looking to upgrade.

Specifications

The iPhone 17 Pro comes packed with premium features:

Display: 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 3000 nits, protected by Apple’s ceramic shield.

6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 3000 nits, protected by Apple’s ceramic shield. Processor: Powered by the A19 Pro Bionic chip with 3nm technology, delivering up to 40% higher power efficiency compared to the A18 Pro chip.

Powered by the A19 Pro Bionic chip with 3nm technology, delivering up to 40% higher power efficiency compared to the A18 Pro chip. Camera: 49MP triple rear camera setup including wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses with optical image stabilization (OIS) and 8x zoom.

49MP triple rear camera setup including wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses with optical image stabilization (OIS) and 8x zoom. Front Camera: 18MP TrueDepth camera with Center Stage support for enhanced selfies and video calls.

This Diwali sale presents a golden opportunity for those looking to experience Apple’s latest technology at a reduced price.