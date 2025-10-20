Amazon Diwali Sale: Get iPhone 17 Pro at a Discounted Price
Apple’s latest flagship, the iPhone 17 Pro, is now available at a significant discount as part of Amazon’s Diwali sale. This is one of the first major price cuts since the device’s launch, offering customers a chance to grab the premium phone at a more affordable price.
Price and Offers
- The 256GB iPhone 17 Pro is now priced at Rs. 1,28,150, down from its original price of Rs. 1.3 lakh. Customers can also avail additional benefits:
- Instant discount of Rs. 6,700 when using HDFC or ICICI bank debit or credit cards.
- Exchange offers and cashback deals are also available, making it an attractive option for shoppers looking to upgrade.
Specifications
The iPhone 17 Pro comes packed with premium features:
- Display: 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 3000 nits, protected by Apple’s ceramic shield.
- Processor: Powered by the A19 Pro Bionic chip with 3nm technology, delivering up to 40% higher power efficiency compared to the A18 Pro chip.
- Camera: 49MP triple rear camera setup including wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses with optical image stabilization (OIS) and 8x zoom.
- Front Camera: 18MP TrueDepth camera with Center Stage support for enhanced selfies and video calls.
This Diwali sale presents a golden opportunity for those looking to experience Apple’s latest technology at a reduced price.