Budget will strengthen foundation of Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Union Minister

Jaipur, July 23 (IANS) Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday said that the Budget will further strengthen the foundation of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

“The Union Budget presented by our Fin Min Smt. @nsitharaman ji today envisages sustained efforts on 9 priorities for generating ample opportunities for all. It is a budget that strengthens the foundation of Aatmanirbhar Bharat as has been laid over the last decade of our PM Shri @narendramodi’s governance,” the Union Minister said.

He said that with various incentives to the startup sector and innovation, infrastructure development, skilling, MSMEs among others, the Budget will create strong pillars for self-reliance and an economy that is self-reliant and self-sustaining.

“It is fuelling our gen-next to dream big as well as enhancing their employability with schemes like internships for over one crore students,” he said.

The Union Minister further added that with the proposed temple corridor projects announced in Bihar and Orissa, the economy of the eastern states will receive a huge boost through tourism and allied activities.

“This will aid our PM Modi’s vision of Purvodaya and enable the all-round development of the region,” he said.

He said that in accordance with the roadmap made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a developed India, the Finance Minister has presented excellent opportunities for employment, skill development, business industry and the middle class to move forward.

“The unique places introducing India's sublime culture and Indianness have got an essential place,” he added.

The Union Minister further said that the announcement of developing Nalanda as a tourist centre is justice to India's glorious history which has been rich in education, literature and spirituality.

“Nalanda University once made the best example of the best level of education in the world in ancient India. Budget- 2024 says 'Jai Bharat-Jai Bharti',” he added.

