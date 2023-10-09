BSP fields five more candidates in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 09 (IANS) The BSP in Rajasthan came out with a list of five more candidates for the forthcoming Assembly polls on Monday, a few hours after the Election Commission announced dates for elections in five states and the BJP announced its first list of 41 seats.

Hariom Sharma will fight from the Deeg Kumher seat while Imran Khan will stand from Tijara, Mukesh Yadav from Banasoor, Madan Mohan Bhandari from Bayana Roopwas and Rameshwar Baniyana Gurjar from Dausa.

BSP officials, this time, are being extra cautious as its six MLAs became turncoats and joined the Congress soon after winning in the past.

The BSP announced first list a few days back.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.