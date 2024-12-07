BPSC protest: Patna cops register FIR against Khan Global Studies for X post

Patna, Dec 7 (IANS) The Patna Police have taken action against Khan Global Studies by registering an FIR for allegedly uploading a misleading and provocative post on the social media platform X.

The post reportedly demanded the release of Khan Sir, despite the police confirming that he had neither been arrested nor detained during the protest of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) candidates on Friday.

Khan Global Studies is an official X handle of the Khan Sir Coaching Institute.

Anu Kumari, SDPO of the Sachiwalay range, emphasised that the post was false and could potentially incite unrest related to ongoing protests over the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination.

“Patna Police SSP Rajeev Mishra had clarified on Friday evening that there was no action against Khan Sir. Despite that, the post was uploaded. It is a baseless post,” Anu Kumari said.

“Khan Sir, a prominent educator, was not arrested or detained by Patna Police during the protests by BPSC aspirants at the Gardani Bagh Dharna site. Instead, Khan Sir voluntarily visited the Gardani Bagh police station on Friday to meet with the duty magistrate.

“He assured the magistrate that he would help explain the situation to the protesting students to maintain peace.

“Following this, he requested assistance from the police to safely reach his car parked on Atal Path.

“A police team then escorted him in a police vehicle to his car,” Anu Kumari said.

The incident has sparked concerns over misinformation, as a misleading post from the Khan Global Study Centre on social media demanded his release despite no such detainment occurring.

Authorities are now investigating the matter to address the spread of false and provocative content online, which could potentially escalate tensions during the protests.

This incident highlights the growing concern about the spread of misinformation on social media and its potential to escalate sensitive situations.

By filing the FIR, the authorities aim to curb the dissemination of false information and maintain public order.

Investigations will likely focus on holding the individuals responsible for the post accountable, as such actions could disrupt the peace during the already volatile period surrounding the BPSC protests.

This clarification from the SDPO refutes rumours about Khan Sir’s detention and underscores his cooperative role during the protests.

