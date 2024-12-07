Sara Ali Khan celebrates 6 years of ‘Kedarnath’ with special video

Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who was recently seen in the streaming movie ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, is celebrating 6 years of the release of her movie ‘Kedarnath’.

On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a video featuring a collection of clips of the movie and its BTS. She wrote in the caption, “6 years of Kedarnath. Sometimes it feels like just yesterday and sometimes it feels like a lifetime away… Jai Bholenath. Thank you for making me me. And thank you for giving me a lifetime of memories”.

‘Kedarnath’ marked Sara’s debut in Bollywood, and starred her opposite the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The disaster film is based on the 2013 flash floods in Uttarakhand, and tells an inter-faith love story between a wealthy Hindu Brahmin girl whose family owns a lodge and shops near the historic Kedarnath Temple in the Uttarakhand mountains and a Muslim boy who is a 'pithoo' (porter) working in the same vicinity.

As their relationship grows closer, the pair face many obstacles, including familial disapproval and contrasting backgrounds; when the sudden rains of the 2013 Uttarakhand floods devastate the region, the couple are forced to survive against the elements and face the ultimate test of their love.

The film was written and directed by Abhishek Kapoor, who is known for ‘Rock On!!’ and ‘Kai Po Che!’.

While Sara went on to struggle at the box-office after the success of ‘Kedarnath’, SSR went on to do the critically acclaimed ‘Sonchiriya’, the box-office hit and the National Award-winning movie ‘Chhichhore’, and the streaming disaster ‘Drive’ before he was found dead at his house in Mumbai during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

