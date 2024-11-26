Secret Superstar's Rs 15 Crore to Rs 900 Crore Journey: Small Budget to Big Success

In an era dominated by big-budget films at the box office, one small film has managed to surprise its way to success. "Secret Superstar," directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan, has left the box office shaken with its impressive collection.

Made on a humble budget of just Rs 15 crore, the film collected a net of Rs 64 crore and grossed Rs 90 crore in India. The film also collected Rs 65 crore overseas. But what's even more impressive is the film's success in China, where it collected over $124 million.

The film collected more than Rs 900 crore at the international level. This is just a huge success story since the film had cost a sum of just Rs 15 crore. The collection is 60 times the cost of production. It's as good as it gets as far as profitability is concerned.

In Bollywood, "Jai Santoshi Maa" remained the record holder for the highest collection, until and unless the latest Bollywood film "Secret Superstar" rose to the top with a 20 times higher margin than this record. So, it proves that the movie was very universal, and people everywhere connected with it.

A heartwarming tale, "Secret Superstar" is the story of a young girl who desperately dreams of being a singer. The film features Aamir Khan in a supporting role, with the music composed by Amit Trivedi. The success of this film reminds us that it's the minute ones that can make a big difference at times.

